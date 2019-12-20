Jamia Millia to bear medical expenses of injured: V-C

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Thursday interacted with the students injured during police crackdown at the campus and assured them that the university would bear their medical expenses.

Through a video call, she spoke to Ajaz, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, and interacted with Mohammed Minhajuddin, who lost sight in his left eye, in a lathi-charge by the police on Sunday.

According to an official of the university, Ms. Akhtar wanted to go and meet the injured students but could not do so due to closure of some stretches around Jamia Millia.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan announced ₹5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board to Minhajuddin. The Okhla MLA, who is also the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, said he will meet Minhajuddin, an LLM student, to provide him the financial help and appointment papers on Thursday.