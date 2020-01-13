Jamia Millia students gherao Vice-Chancellor’s office, semester exams cancelled

Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia university on Monday gehraoed the vice-chancellor's office demanding to know why an FIR had not been registered in the matter of police entering the campus on December 15 and carrying out a crackdown.

The Vice-Chancellor, Najma Akhtar, who came out to speak to the protesting students, said that the police had not "recieved" their complaint.

The university had also written a mail to the SHO, DCP and the police commissioner, demanding action against the police personnel responsible for the crackdown in which several students had been injured.

She added that "despite who we are we have sent objections to the government, of which we are employees" and had followed it up multiple times. "Now we will even go to court", she assured the students.

In a statement, the university said that following discussions with deans, HODs, on the demand of the protesting students, the semester examinations currently underway stand cancelled. A new schedule will be announced later.