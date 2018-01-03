Jamia Millia Islamia’s health centre goes digital

Aasif Shah, a fourth-year student of Faculty of Law at Jamia Millia Islamia, on Tuesday launched his own company Stetho Health Systems to harness digital efficiency in the healthcare sector.

The company, which offers a cloud-based Electronic Health Recording Software to doctors to digitally create and save the health records of patients along with a mobile application, was launched by Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad.

Stetho Health Systems has started its services by launching a beta version of the application at the Dr. M.A. Ansari Health Centre, the primary healthcare centre at the university.

The V-C congratulated Mr. Shah for digitising the health centre and said that the system will prove useful for the 19,000 students, and 10,000 former and present employees who are dependent on Dr. M.A. Ansari Health Centre for their healthcare needs.

“It shows that our students are not only innovative but are philanthropically-inclined to serve the institution too,” said Mr. Ahmad.

Health analytics

The system creates a medication history of a patient and uses the information in an actionable format for better and personalised treatment of the patient for the next visit.

Health monitoring data from various compatible devices is also reflected on the doctor’s dashboard.

The vast amount of data collected from clinical visits is further used to create health analytics at public land private level.