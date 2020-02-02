Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia prohibits protests inside campus

more-in

Directs students to report any unauthorised entry of outsiders

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday issued a notice prohibiting students from holding protest meetings or agitations inside the university campus.

The JMI administration also directed the students to report any unauthorised entry of outsiders inside the campus that can lead to disruption of peace.

‘Strict action’

“Any kind of protest meeting, speeches and mass gathering or unlawful activities causing disruption in the academic functioning are not allowed around the central canteen or anywhere in the JMI campus,” read the notice.

“Students are expected to cooperate actively in discipline maintenance in maintaining discipline to support conduct of exams and classes. They are also expected to immediately report any outsider or unauthorised campus entry as this can lead to an attempt of disruption of peace at JMI,” the statement read. It also stated that “strict action will be initiated if anyone is found engaged in such activities”.

On January 30, a student of the university was injured outside the campus when a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 1:20:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jamia-millia-islamia-prohibits-protests-inside-campus/article30716853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY