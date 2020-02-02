Jamia Millia Islamia prohibits protests inside campus

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday issued a notice prohibiting students from holding protest meetings or agitations inside the university campus.

The JMI administration also directed the students to report any unauthorised entry of outsiders inside the campus that can lead to disruption of peace.

‘Strict action’

“Any kind of protest meeting, speeches and mass gathering or unlawful activities causing disruption in the academic functioning are not allowed around the central canteen or anywhere in the JMI campus,” read the notice.

“Students are expected to cooperate actively in discipline maintenance in maintaining discipline to support conduct of exams and classes. They are also expected to immediately report any outsider or unauthorised campus entry as this can lead to an attempt of disruption of peace at JMI,” the statement read. It also stated that “strict action will be initiated if anyone is found engaged in such activities”.

On January 30, a student of the university was injured outside the campus when a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters.