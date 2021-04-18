Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia defers PhD entrance examination

A view of the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday announced it would defer the PhD entrance examinations in view of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

On Friday, Delhi recorded its highest-ever single-day COVID-19 figures as 19,486 cases were reported, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to order setting up more COVID-19 facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds.

According to a notice from JMI, the tests that were scheduled to be held on April 20, 22, 24, and 26 will be held at a later date.

“The Competent Authority, keeping in view of COVID-19 surge in Delhi and weekend curfew imposed by the Government of NCT of Delhi, has postponed the Ph.D. Entrance Tests which were earlier announced to be held on 20, 22, 24 and 26 of April 2021 till further orders [sic.],” it said.

On Wednesday, the university had announced it will defer the exams for Classes 10 and 12 at JMI schools, scheduled to be held from April 15, following the Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision on Wednesday to cancel Class 10 exams and defer Class 12 examinations.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2021 4:36:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jamia-millia-islamia-defers-phd-entrance-examination/article34347924.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY