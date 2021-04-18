Jamia Millia Islamia defers PhD entrance examination

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday announced it would defer the PhD entrance examinations in view of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

On Friday, Delhi recorded its highest-ever single-day COVID-19 figures as 19,486 cases were reported, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to order setting up more COVID-19 facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds.

According to a notice from JMI, the tests that were scheduled to be held on April 20, 22, 24, and 26 will be held at a later date.

“The Competent Authority, keeping in view of COVID-19 surge in Delhi and weekend curfew imposed by the Government of NCT of Delhi, has postponed the Ph.D. Entrance Tests which were earlier announced to be held on 20, 22, 24 and 26 of April 2021 till further orders [sic.],” it said.

On Wednesday, the university had announced it will defer the exams for Classes 10 and 12 at JMI schools, scheduled to be held from April 15, following the Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision on Wednesday to cancel Class 10 exams and defer Class 12 examinations.