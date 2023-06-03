HamberMenu
Jamia Millia Islamia appoints ombudsperson

Syed Akhtar Husain will be in-charge of grievances of students of the university

June 03, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar (left).

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar (left). | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday appointed Syed Akhtar Husain, former professor and Dean of Faculty of Natural Sciences as ombudsperson for redressal of grievances of students of the university.

Making the announcement, Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said the decision was taken as per the mandate given by the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023.

“The ombudsperson shall hear appeals from an aggrieved student, only after the student has availed all other remedies provided under these regulations,” JMI said in a statement.

It added while issues of malpractices in the conduct of examination or in the process of evaluation may be referred to the ombudsperson, no appeal or application for revaluation or retotaling of answer sheets from an examination shall be entertained by the ombudsperson unless specific irregularity materially affecting the outcome or specific instance of discrimination in indicated.

“The ombudsperson may avail assistance of any person, as amicus curiae, for hearing complaints of alleged discrimination.

“The ombudsperson shall make all efforts to resolve the grievances with a period of 30 days of receiving the appeal from the aggrieved student(s),” the statement said.

