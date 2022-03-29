Jamia Millia Islamia adopts CUET for selected UG courses

Students asked to check university website for updates

Students asked to check university website for updates

Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday said that it has adopted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), for admitting students in its undergraduate programmes during the 2022-23 academic session, as mandated by the University Grants Commission.

“It was decided in a meeting, attended by the top officials of the university, that admissions for selected undergraduate courses will be done through CUET. The university has communicated to the UGC and the National Testing Agency (NTA) about the same,” the university said.

Students have been asked to check university website for updates regarding courses and other details that will need CUET scores. The students will have to fill online forms of CUET as well as JMI.

“According to past practice, the university will admit students in BTech programme on the basis of JEE marks and admission in BDS programme will be done on the basis of NEET score. BTech aspirants are required to fill JEE form as well as that of JMI”, the university statement stated.