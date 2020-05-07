Jamia Millia announces reworked schedules for academic session

Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday announced that the Academic Council of the university has reworked the schedules for admissions for the session 2020-21. The last date for submission of online application forms for the session 2020-21 has been extended to May 31 and the entrance tests will start from August 1.

The new academic session, it said, will begin from September 1. The decision was taken in an online meeting of the council.

The university said that the online classes will be held till May 30 and students will have to submit all assignments by June 5.

“Examination for only final semester/year students will be held offline between July 1 and July 31 at the the university. Summer vacations, the university said, have been scheduled between June 15 and June 30.

The university will reopen and classes for regular students will start from August 1.