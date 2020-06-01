Jamia library becomes first to get digital scanner

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday said it has acquired an overhead scanning device to scale up its digitisation unit.

This will help promote teaching-learning and research in an online format and also promote the preservation of art, history and culture and other archival documents for posterity.

“The digital preservation of these archival documents will not only provide easy accessibility of these resources to our national and international scholars but it will enhance the sphere of academic research,” the university said.

It added that the high-speed scanner was acquired with the financial support of the National Archives of India. The university said that Dr. Zakir Husain Library is first among Central Universities of India to have such a scanner in the country.