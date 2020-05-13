Delhi

Jamia gets ready for online placement drives

Staff ReporterNew Delhi

The placement cell of Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday announced that it will be organising online placement drives to ensure students do lot lose out on internships and job opportunities due to the lockdown.

JMI V-C Najma Akhtar said the University Placement Cell has recently adopted an automation platform for training and placement process and is ready with its portal for online placement drives. “During lockdown, the biggest challenge is to provide job placements and internships to students. The UPC is coordinating with many companies for this purpose. Most of the companies have adopted working-from-home model and they are extending internships and jobs in such cases,” the university said.

It added that several companies have shown interest for online placement drives. In the first phase of placements before the COVID-19 lockdown, 52 companies extended 257 job offers to students of various postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma courses.

Microsoft India offered a pre-placement offer to Pratham Batra, a student of B.Tech (Comp. Engg), with a highest annual salary package of ₹41 lakh and also has offered an internship to Abha Agarwal, a student of B.Tech (Elect. & Comm.) with a stipend of ₹80,000 per month, the university said. It added that companies which extended job offers includes Samsung R&D, Siemens, Mahindra Comviva, Vedanta Ltd, NIIT, L&T Ltd, American Express, WIPRO Technologies, IBM, L&T Construction among others.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 12:59:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jamia-gets-ready-for-online-placement-drives/article31569658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY