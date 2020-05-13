Jamia gets ready for online placement drives

The placement cell of Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday announced that it will be organising online placement drives to ensure students do lot lose out on internships and job opportunities due to the lockdown.

JMI V-C Najma Akhtar said the University Placement Cell has recently adopted an automation platform for training and placement process and is ready with its portal for online placement drives. “During lockdown, the biggest challenge is to provide job placements and internships to students. The UPC is coordinating with many companies for this purpose. Most of the companies have adopted working-from-home model and they are extending internships and jobs in such cases,” the university said.

It added that several companies have shown interest for online placement drives. In the first phase of placements before the COVID-19 lockdown, 52 companies extended 257 job offers to students of various postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma courses.

Microsoft India offered a pre-placement offer to Pratham Batra, a student of B.Tech (Comp. Engg), with a highest annual salary package of ₹41 lakh and also has offered an internship to Abha Agarwal, a student of B.Tech (Elect. & Comm.) with a stipend of ₹80,000 per month, the university said. It added that companies which extended job offers includes Samsung R&D, Siemens, Mahindra Comviva, Vedanta Ltd, NIIT, L&T Ltd, American Express, WIPRO Technologies, IBM, L&T Construction among others.