Jamia gets Centre’s nod to set up medical college; plans overseas campus

July 24, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Sunday said the university has received the Centre’s approval for its long-standing demand to start a medical college and that plans are afoot to set up an international campus in West Asia.

The announcement was made during JMI’s centenary year convocation at Vigyan Bhawan.

Around 12,500 students from the academic years 2019 and 2020 — whose convocation had been delayed due to the pandemic — were awarded degrees, diplomas, and gold medals on Sunday.

In her address, Ms. Akhtar highlighted the university’s achievements over the last few years and shared plans to strengthen ‘Brand Jamia’.

The V-C said the aim of setting up an overseas campus in West Asia is to strengthen JMI’s connection with its alumni across the globe.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and his wife, Sudesh, were present at the ceremony.

‘Urban research centre’

Congratulating JMI for getting the approval to establish a medical college, Mr. Pradhan said, “The aim is not to turn Jamia into a hospital… [but] into an urban research centre for global health problems. This should be our commitment.”

Mr. Pradhan also emphasised the role of education and the National Education Policy in making students “future-ready” as India moves towards 100 years of Independence.

He added that the university had a massive role in the Independence movement and will hold the first position in providing intellectual leadership in the next 25 years.

Quoting former President and JMI V-C Zakir Husain, the Minister said that education gives the vision about which old values are worth holding on to and which ones to let go of.

“Education alone can give new values to those striving for the future,” he added.

Youth empowerment

At the event, Mr. Dhankhar said that the youth must empower themselves, not by “political intoxication” but through capacity building and personality development, with the ultimate objective of nurturing a healthy environment and society.

He also spoke about the robust mechanism of grievance redressal in the judicial system, adding that if someone receives a notice from an agency, the only way to take recourse in a democracy is through lawful and not to take to the streets.

“Democracy is about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate to secure the public good and democracy cannot be about disruption and disturbance.

“I am pained and anguished to indicate to you that disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of democracy,” the Vice President added.

“Street demonstration to challenge the rule of law is not the hallmark of good governance or a democracy,” he said.