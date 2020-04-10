Jamia forms panel on mental health

Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Najma Akhtar has constituted a Mental Health and Counselling Committee (MHCC) to facilitate the mental health and well-being of students. The committee will provide psycho-social support to the students staying on campus or outside during and after COVID-19 outbreak.

The 13-member panel is headed by S.M. Sajid from the Department of Social Work and Naved Iqbal from the Department of Psychology is the convener. They will meet for weekly face-to-face or online consultation till the COVID-19 threat persists.

“The committee will set up a telephone helpline (12x7), and arrange for telephonic counselling to those who approach it. Mobile numbers of the members will be shared for direct contact. The committee will also enlist limited volunteers for psycho-social support services and will guide them and assign duties by following a system of rotation [Research Scholars & NSS],” the university said.

It added that the committee may also consult external experts and resources in extreme conditions.