Jamia firing: U.P. man arrested for supplying gun to juvenile

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a wrestler for supplying a weapon to the juvenile who had opened fire on anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on January 30, an officer said on Monday.

“We have arrested the person from whom the juvenile had procured the weapon,” said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). Ajeet, 25, hails from Sahajpura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district and is a wrestler. He completed his BA from a university in U.P. and was about to take admission for postgraduation, said the officer.

The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday, the officer said, adding that further probe is under way.

On January 30, the juvenile had fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters outside JMI. A student had sustained injury in the incident. The accused was subsequently overpowered by the police and taken into custody.

During interrogation, the juvenile disclosed that he had managed to procure the gun and ammunition from a resident of Sahajpura village, who was later identified as Ajeet, a police officer said.

The juvenile, who was introduced to Ajeet by a cousin, had procured the countrymade pistol from him for ₹10,000, he said.

The juvenile told the police that his father had given him the money to purchase new clothes for a relative’s wedding.

The police said they were verifying whether Ajeet had procured the pistol from someone else. A case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at New Friends Colony police station and the probe was transferred to the Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, the juvenile has been sent into protective custody till February 28.