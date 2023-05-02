ADVERTISEMENT

Jamia expels three students for ‘spoiling’ peace on the campus

May 02, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has expelled three students and punished 12 others for their involvement in an incident in September last year in which a student had sustained a bullet injury, university officials said.

Three students — Mujeebur Rehman, BA (Political Science); Salman Khursid, BA (Programme); and Mohd. Faisal, MA (Social Exclusion) — have been expelled.

The 12 others have been awarded punishments varying from a ban on entering the campus to being prohibited from its hostels.

On September 29 last year, two groups of students engaged in multiple brawls on and outside the campus.

Firing incident

In one of the skirmishes, a shot was fired in the emergency ward of Holy Family Hospital, injuring a student, who was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Following the incident, Delhi Police registered two cases and apprehended nine people.

Days after the incident, the university suspended several students for “spoiling” the peaceful academic environment of the campus. The matter was subsequently taken up by the university’s disciplinary committee.

“Action has been taken to set an example that the university will not tolerate any kind of indiscipline on the campus,” a JMI official said. “The students were issued show-cause notices. The disciplinary committee held multiple meetings and hearings. Subsequently, it decided on the quantum of punishments,” the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

