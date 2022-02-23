Jamia establishes E-Cell to help students become entrepreneurs

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has established an Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell), a one-stop platform to provide information about the intricacies of entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The university said that the Cell will help students aiming to become entrepreneurs. It will conduct various sessions, workshops and guest lectures by renowned and experienced people in the areas of entrepreneurship and start-ups.

Investors pool

The Cell will also facilitate the alumni of the university in taking their start-ups forward, from the ideation stage to incubation and then into becoming a full-fledged start-up, the university said. It added that it is building an investors pool and connecting with various mentors and industry experts to facilitate the resource allocation to the students.

Some of the workshops planned are on ideation, intellectual property rights, patents, design thinking, funding pitch making and business canvas model. The cell will also conduct various field trips to start-ups, incubation centres and all other institutions related to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the university said.