Jamia declares schedule for admission test

NEW DELHI

27 September 2020 23:24 IST

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Sunday declared its admission test schedule for various postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma programmes for the 2020-21 session.

Entrance examination for 126 programmes will start from October and the decision to conduct the examination, the university said, was approved by the Executive Council at its meeting on September 24. The decision, the university said, was made after taking into consideration the admission-related guidelines issued by the UGC on September 22.

The university advised all applicant to visit the website of the Controller of Examinations, JMI, (www.jmicoe.in), regularly for latest announcements or changes, if any, regarding admission tests, including publication of results as well as to download their admit cards that will be available seven days prior to the date of the scheduled examination. The venue of admission test within or outside Delhi will be mentioned on the admit card.

Therefore, the university was in conversation with other institutes to set up other centres in the Capital which would soon be finalised.