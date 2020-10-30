Jamia celebrates its centenary

It is an institution that believes in the philosophy of action, says V-C

Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday celebrated its Centenary Foundation Day with limited guests at the University’s M.A. Ansari Auditorium. The university was founded at Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on October 29, 1920.

Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said that Jamia Millia Islamia is a unique institution as it believes in the philosophy of action and casts sloth and laziness aside.

“Jamia has always worked to the best of its capacity with the optimum use of existing human and material resources for ultimate improvement in all its parameters, while looking up to its students and dedicated teachers and non-teaching staff for its upgradation and consolidation for further improvement of quality and pursuit of excellence,” Ms. Akhtar said.

Idea of co-education

She added that right from its inception, the university has embraced the idea of co-education and healthy mixing and growth of both genders together. “Jamia likes to think of a society where women will have all the opportunities to fulfil their aspirations and cultivate their interests, unchecked by any kind of discriminatory practices. They will be groomed and trained so that they can take leadership positions in different spheres of life”, she said.

UGC grant

The V-C said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the centenary celebration has been organised with minimal attendance but it will continue for a whole year and that programmes which have not been included will be carried out once the situation is under control. She also announced that the UGC has granted the university permission to open four departments in the newly emergent areas of foreign languages, hospital management and hospice studies, design and innovation and environmental sciences.

Chief guest of the function — Hamid Ahmed, CEO Hamdard Laboratries and Jamia Hamdard University Chancellor and Najma Heptulla, JMI Chancellor and Manipur Governor, addressed the audience through a recorded video message.

As part of the celebrations, a cultural programme in which students of various Jamia schools performed, and an exhibition titled ‘Making of the University’ displaying rare manuscripts, photographs, documents, books and letters highlighting the history of the university as well as a Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan were also organised, the university said.