Jamia asks students to consider returning home

Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday advised student to consider to return to their respective houses to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic in the city.

The way the threat is progressing in the city, places which see gathering, like library, mess, canteens etc. in Jamia, are likely to be shut as part of precautionary measures, an advisory read.

Students are advised to understand the seriousness of the prevailing circumstances to consider returning home for their own safety and better care, it also stated.

The students were asked to lock their rooms and inform the warden concerned before leaving for home.

In Delhi, number of suspected cases are increasing every day and cross-movement in the city and campus is unavoidable, the advisory stated.

Classes have already been suspended till March 31which may further be extended if the epidemic is not contained, it said, adding that the university could not expose its students to the threat.

The university said that it was issuing the advisory as places witnessing large gatherings, like hostels, dining halls, libraries, kitchens are all highly vulnerable and susceptible to the threat.

“The idea is not to indulge in any kind of fear psychosis, however, it is being impressed upon all the students of the dangerous nature of the threat,” the university added.