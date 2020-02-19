Jamia alumni association demands FIR against police personnel

New Delhi

19 February 2020 01:48 IST

Complaint sent to SHO, top officers by post; police deny receiving it

The alumni association of Jamia Millia Islamia wrote a complaint against police officials accusing them of various grievous offences committed on the university campus on December 15 last year and demanded that an FIR be registered against them.

While the complaint, written to the SHO of Jamia Nagar, had not been accepted in person, it was sent to him by post, as well as to the DCP (South-East), ACP (South-East), the Commissioner of Police, the Home Ministry and the Lieutenant Governor, a member of the association said. However, police said they have not received the complaint so far.

The association has levelled charges of criminal trespass with intent to cause grievous injuries, assault, criminal intimidation, mischief, causing harm with dangerous weapons, attempt to murder, malicious acts to outrage religious feelings, wrongful confinement, and several others against the police officers.

The letter details the sequence of events on December 15, stating that police personnel barged into the campus beating up students, started firing teargas shells and stun grenades creating panic among students and alumni present on the campus. It also alleged that police personnel barged into the university library and beat up many students with batons, till many were left unconscious.

Traumatic for students

“The students are in an immense mental and physical trauma and in a state of terror after the brutal and violent act of officials of Delhi Police force which blinded one student and rendered many others grievously injured with broken bones, dislocated tissues, internal bleeding...” it said.

The association termed the actions of the police “a serious threat to the rule of law”, “barbaric” and a violation of human rights and demanded that action be taken against them.