Jamaat case: HC rejects plea to transfer probe

Delhi Police failed to arrest Saad despite lapse of considerable time: petitioner

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea seeking direction to transfer from Delhi Police to the NIA, the investigation of a case lodged against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad for holding a congregation in March in alleged violation of the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The petition, filed by Mumbai-based lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay, has also sought direction to the NIA to investigate the matter in a time-bound manner.

Mr. Upadhyay had also sought for the probe to be monitored by the High Court, alleging that the Delhi Police has failed to arrest the leader despite lapse of considerable time.

In May this year, Delhi government had opposed the plea saying Delhi Police was conducting the investigation in a fair manner and argued that the petitioner has no locus standi to file the plea.

Delhi Police Crime Branch had on March 31 lodged an FIR against seven persons, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station here for holding a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat followers in alleged violation of the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of the virus.

The Enforcement Directorate has also filed a money laundering case against Mr. Saad, trusts links to the Jamaat and others.