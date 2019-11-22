Jallianwala Bagh’s soil to be displayed at National Museum

Over 100 years after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, soil from the site would be displayed at the National Museum here in order to remind people , particularly the youth, about the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday. Mr.

Patel He also presented Prime Minister the Prime Minister Narendra Modi an urn with the soil from Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh. where hundreds of protesters died when British forces fired on them on April 13, 1919. At a press conference, Mr. Patel said the urn would now be placed in the National Museum.

He added that the soil of the “site of martyrdom” would be in the possession of the National Museum, but could be loaned to the Red Fort museum that houses an exhibition on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

In order to facilitate foreign tourists at some “iconic Indian monuments”, Mr. Patel said signboards would be put up in three languages — of the top three countries from where visitors come. For instance, he said the Buddhist sites in Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh would have signs in Korean languages as it sees the highest number of foreign tourists come from South Korea.