‘Jal Board turned bankrupt under Kejriwal government’

April 06, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva says DJB has a debt of ₹71,000 crore, demands a CBI probe and blames AAP government and the board for water shortage as well as supply of dirty water

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva (centre) addressing a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: TWITTER/@Virend_Sachdeva

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has turned bankrupt under the eight-year rule of the AAP government.

Addressing a press conference, the party’s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva said the DJB has a debt of ₹71,000 crore, and demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi government did not provide an immediate response to the allegations.

Earlier last month, Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was the then DJB Vice-Chairperson, had said the Capital was receiving “less water from the Yamuna due to illegal sand mining in Haryana” that had affected the supply of treated water.

Following that, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, in a letter to Mr. Kejriwal, highlighted that conditions at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant were unhygienic and unsanitary. The L-G’s statements drew a sharp reaction from Mr. Bharadwaj, who called it an attempt to distract from the issue of illegal sand mining in BJP-ruled Haryana.

‘More dirty than before’

On Wednesday, the BJP again blamed the AAP government and the DJB for the water shortage and supply of dirty water in various parts of the city. Mr. Sachdeva said despite spending ₹6,800 crore on the cleaning of Yamuna, the river has become “more dirty than before in the last eight years”. “The BJP demands a CBI investigation into the ‘Yamuna-cleaning scam’ and the Jal Board’s bankruptcy that has taken place in the last eight years of the Kejriwal government. We will soon submit a letter in this regard to the Lieutenant-Governor,” he said.

He added the city’s residents continue to face water shortages and that the work of laying new supply pipelines “has come to a standstill”.

“It is a matter of investigation why the government could not set up the six required ammonia treatment plants and 22 necessary sewage treatment plants in Yamuna despite being in power for eight years,” said Mr. Sachdeva.

The State BJP chief went on to draw comparisons with the L-G, stating that the latter’s efforts to clean the Najafgarh drain has shown results.

“The people of Delhi and the BJP believe that Mr. Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have benefited financially from the scam in the garb of cleaning of the Yamuna... Arvind Kejriwal is running his nationwide campaign for political expansion with the money from this corruption,” said Mr. Sachdeva.

