Jairam Ramesh dares Delhi Police to act against him for putting up poster against PM Modi

New Delhi

16 May 2021 00:53 IST

The Congress leader was reacting to a news report about arrests in connection with posters that surfaced across the capital questioning Mr Modi on the vaccination policy in a sarcastic tone

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh late on Saturday night dared the Delhi Police to act against him for putting up a critical poster against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Ramesh was reacting to a news report that 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with posters that surfaced across the capital questioning Mr Modi on the vaccination policy in a sarcastic tone.

"Putting up critical posters against PM is now a crime? Is India run by the Modi Penal Code now? Is the Delhi Police so jobless in the middle of a raging pandemic?? I am putting up posters on my compound wall tomorrow. Come get me. @DelhiPolice @AmitShah," tweeted Mr Ramesh, a sitting Rajya Sabha member, tagging Home Minister Amit Shah besides Delhi Police.

Delhi Police said that at least 25 persons had been arrested in connection with the cases.

Earlier in the week, posters were found pasted on walls and boards with the message: “Modi ji humare bachon ka vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya?” (Why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?), after which all the districts where the posters were found registered FIRs under relevant sections of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Delhi Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.