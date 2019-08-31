Jaipur’s LNMIIT team wins Delhi round of Cerebration Quiz

Aditya Chakraborty and Deepjyoti Kalita of Jaipur’s LNMIIT won the Delhi round of the 17th edition of The Hindu BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz held at the Fortune Institute of International Business in Delhi, qualifying for the final to be held in Mumbai early next month.

The yearly corporate-business quiz witnessed large participation from universities and corporations alike. Winners of six regional rounds compete in Mumbai at the national level. Delhi’s quiz was held in two phases. The preliminary round of 20 questions saw participation from 61 teams while only six all-man teams qualified to play the final round.

Tie-breaker round

The nail-biting quiz ran into a tie-breaker round after three teams were tied at the end of the buzzer round. The first prize was clenched by two engineering students of the LNM Institute of Information Technology in Jaipur. Teams from Barclays and Ernst & Young finished as runners-up and second runners-up respectively.

“We are business buffs,” said Aditya and Deepjyoti. They said that they read BusinessLine “which is a great way to keep up with things and quizzing is its by-product”. Despite being students of engineering, the winners said they do this purely out of interest and now look forward to the final in Mumbai which “as a national-level event is very important”.

Cerebrations Quiz is hosted by The Hindu Business Line and funded by the Union Bank. Talking about the inspiration for the Quiz, BusinessLine’s K.R. Srivats said that the newspaper “is committed to engaging with corporations and business schools and Cerebrations, which brings out the best from corporations and business schools, is the ideal way to do it.”

He added that the quiz makes students of business schools “better suited to understanding challenges that await them after graduating”.

On the Union Bank’s involvement in the Quiz, Girish Joshi, deputy zonal head said, “Union Bank of India is a front-runner PSB and is always encouraging of events like the Cerebration Quiz.”

The questions in both the rounds were diverse, and included videos and soundbites, particularly in the advertisement round. Certain situations induced laughter from the audience for instance when a team suggested that matrimonial site shade.com had released a new advertisement promoting LGBTQ rights.

Other questions of note were guessing the name of Virat Kohli’s new fashion brand and India’s topmost female poker player, Minissha Lamba.