Jain tells DJB to prioritise cleaning of waterbodies, lakes in Capital

Minister holds review meet, asks Board to report by April 10

Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain conducted a meeting to review the situation of 600 waterbodies and lakes in Delhi.

He directed officials concerned to give priority to cleaning of the waterbodies and lakes.

The arrangement for treated water, however, should go on in parallel, he instructed. Officials were also told by the Minister to complete the work on time. To get the desired quantity of water of 10-12MGD to Paschim Vihar lake area and other green belts, the Minister ordered laying of a dedicated pipeline from Keshopur STP to the point of Paschim Vihar lake.

He instructed that the ordinance forest near Shakurpur railway station should be supplied with treated water from Mangolpuri Common Effluent Treating Plant (CETP).

Mr. Jain also reviewed the work of Iradat Nagar lake, which will receive 25MGD water from Rithala STP. The project is expected to be completed in one year and will help in groundwater recharge in north Delhi.

He also directed that the DJB should complete the Najafgarh lake rejuvenation project and develop it as a polishing pond to improve the incoming 5MGD water from Najafgarh STP using natural wetlands and aeration to BOD 3mg/L.

Instructions were also issued to speed up the work of construction of the lake at Dwarka WTP that was delayed due to various administrative reasons. The lake will be spread over an area of 10-12 acres.

Creation of two lakes

The Minister instructed to create two lakes in addition to the existing lake of 7 acres at Pappankalan STP. Cleaning up of 200 waterbodies and all lakes under the DJB, has been ordered, before the monsoon

Mr. Jain strictly directed senior officials of the DJB to ensure that no sewerage line should be connected to a strong water drain and no sewage should enter a strong water drain. The DJB has been directed to submit a report on this by April 10.