Jain shifted to pvt. hospital after health deteriorates

Delhi government Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, was shifted to a private hospital here after his condition worsened, an AAP source said on Friday.

“Morning’s CT scan showed that the pneumonia patch in his lungs has increased. He has been on oxygen support and he will be moved to Max Hospital Saket,” a government spokesperson said, adding that his oxygen levels are low.

Mr. Jain had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital after he experienced high fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen levels on Monday night.

His initial test reports showed him negative for COVID-19 but he was tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. His condition worsened on Thursday night.

Briefing the media on Mr. Jain’s health condition, Chief Minister Kejriwal said: “...He was feeling very tired and giddy since the morning. All treatment and shifting to another hospital will be done on doctors’ advice.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who along with Mr. Kejriwal and other top government officials, had attended a meeting to review Delhi’s response to the pandemic last Sunday, where Mr. Jain was also present. Shah tweeted: “Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection [sic].”