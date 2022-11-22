Jain seeks medical check-up, food as per religious beliefs

November 22, 2022 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Jailed AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday moved a plea in a special court alleging that authorities at Tihar jail have stopped proving him food as per his religious beliefs.

In the application, which is likely to be heard by Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Tuesday, lawyers for Mr. Jain also alleged that jail authorities are delaying his medical check-up, which is a gross violation of his fundamental rights.

The lawyers stated that since his arrest on May 31, Mr. Jain — a strict observer of Jainism — has been unable to visit a Jain temple and, hence, been on a religious fast. “For almost six months, Mr. Jain was surviving only on fruits, vegetables, seeds and dry fruits/dates. He was purchasing these from his own quota of ration available to all inmates,” the application stated.

However, in the last 12 days, the jail administration has stopped providing him with the food items as per his religious beliefs, the plea said.

Mr. Jain’s lawyers stated that as per the Delhi Prison Rules 339 and 341, all prisoners are allowed to observe their religious beliefs and have to be given a diet in accordance with those.

“Due to withdrawal of such food items, he has alarmingly lost 2 kg in the last one week. In total, since the day of his arrest, he has lost 28 kg in last six months, which is clearly indicative of applicants debilitating health status,” the plea noted.

The plea also alleged that the AAP leader is being starved by the jail authorities and not given sustenance or nutrition for his well-being.

“The applicant is entitled to the said basic food items in view of his religious beliefs and fast. Also, the medical check of Mr. Jain is due since October, but is being denied by the jail authorities. The delay or denial of a medical check-up is a gross violation of the applicant’s fundamental right to life and well-being as under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” it said.

The plea also stated that Mr. Jain has a history of severe medical illness, including post-COVID cardio-pulmonary issues. He also fell in a jail toilet, damaging his nerve endings and injuring his spine, for which he was admitted to hospitals both in the jail and outside.

The lawyers requested the court to issue appropriate directions to the Director General (Prisons) and the Superintendent of Tihar Central Prison to provide to Mr. Jain diet as per his religious beliefs and conduct his medical check-up.