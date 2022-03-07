Jain lays foundation stone of 505-km sewer network in Delhi

March 07, 2022 01:11 IST

Project to help in cleaning the Yamuna

Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a 505-km-sewer network in 84 colonies and 27 villages of Najafgarh and Matiala constituencies.

The Delhi government project will benefit approximately 8 lakh people residing in and outside the area, and contribute towards the goal of cleaning the Yamuna as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Sewage treatment

Mr. Jain said that currently, due to non-availability of sewerage systems, the waste generated in the area gets discharged into the local pond/septic tank/ stormwater drains. This, then indirectly goes into the Yamuna through the Najafgarh drain, causing an increase in the pollution levels of the river.

“To reduce this water-polluting content, sewer lines will be laid to collect the sewage and treat it at a nearby sewage treatment plant (STP). Connecting every household with a sewer line will lead to better collection, treatment and management of sewage, and not a single drop of untreated sewage will fall into the Yamuna,” Mr. Jain said.

Speaking at the event, Cabinet Minister and MLA of Najafgarh, Kailash Gahlot, said that the government was taking up works in parts of Delhi that has been ignored for over 70 years by the previous governments.

Finish in 15 months

“Villages and colonies in Outer Delhi are writing new stories of development every day. After providing a water pipeline, we will now connect all rural households with a sewer line. This work will be completed in 15 months,” Mr. Gahlot said.

To strengthen the Capital’s drainage system, the government has also started work on laying sewer lines of 80 km and 10 km in 16 unauthorised colonies of Bawana and Narela constituencies. Another 71.51-km-long sewer line has also been laid in Sangam Vihar and Deoli constituency to connect all households in the area to the sewage network.