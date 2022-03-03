Jain inaugurates 2 underground reservoir-cum-booster stations

‘They will help augment water supply’

Two underground reservoir-cum-booster stations with capacities of 2.95 crore litres and 2.68 crore litres in Mundka and Sonia Vihar respectively were inaugurated on Wednesday by Water Minister Satyendar Jain.

The Minister also laid the foundation for the construction of a sewage pumping station at Harsh Vihar. This station will have a capacity of pumping 1.75 crore litres of sewage per day.

Benefit to residents

“This will be a significant step in increasing the water pressure in the area and will help solve the existing water crisis in Delhi. These initiatives will benefit approximately 8.45 lakh residents who live in the unauthorised colonies of Mundka, Sonia Vihar and Harsh Vihar,” the Minister said.

Mr. Jain said that the initiatives will help move closer to the aim of 24x7 water supply in the city.

Once functional, the sewage pumping station will collect and pump sewage generated from eight unauthorised colonies of Gokalpur Assembly constituency to Yamuna Vihar sewage treatment plant for further treatment, the Delhi Jal Board said.