Jain inaugurates 10MW battery energy storage system

It will help city deal with high demand for power, can be charged with solar energy

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday inaugurated a 10 MW “Battery Energy Storage System” at the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) plant in Rohini. The system will help the city deal with its peak demand for power, he added.

The system could be charged with solar and other renewable sources of energy.

Mr. Jain said the new system of energy storage is designed in a way that it can be charged during off-peak power demand hours. The stored energy can be utilised during peak hours, thereby stabilising the whole grid against fluctuations.

“The Delhi government is planning to create a 600 MW network of such power banks around the Capital, creating a power reserve that shall benefit the consumers in case of grid instability or a shutdown,” Mr. Jain said.

He used the opportunity to reiterate that the Kejriwal government’s people-oriented governance model and its innovative solutions that often involve smart use of technology, can be replicated in other States.

The Minister added that the facility costs around ₹55 crore but the government was looking to reduce costs by innovating further.

“We will review the project in a month’s time and based on our learnings from its operation, we will plan out the replication of the system for other parts of the city,” Mr. Jain said.