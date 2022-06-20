Jain admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital; condition stable

AAP Minister had complained of low oxygen level

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case, was on Monday admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, according to AAP sources.

He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of low oxygen level, an AAP leader said. As of Monday night, his condition was stable.

Mr. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was in ED’s custody till June 13, following which he was remanded to judicial custody.

Mr. Jain, a Minister without portfolio in the Delhi government, is being probed by the agency on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

Last week, a special court had denied bail to Mr. Jain, noting that while he is not a flight risk, the possibility of him influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence cannot be ruled out at this stage.

(With PTI inputs)