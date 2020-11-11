Jain addresses concerns over industrial policy

A boon for hi-tech, service sector

Minister of Industries Satyendar Jain on Tuesday convened a meeting with the industrial associations of the Capital, seeking to address their concerns regarding the recent notification implemented by the Delhi government.

According to the notice issued by the Centre, only hi-tech and service industries will be allowed to operate in new industrial areas in Delhi. The old industries have the option to switch to the service sector from the manufacturing sector.

“As per the amendments in the Master Plan-2021, hi-tech industries will be set up in the new industrial areas, something which we were trying from the last four years. These sectors were not legally allowed to be set up in traditional industrial areas earlier,” Mr. Jain said.

“We have now got these areas legalised due to which the old industrial areas can operate both new hi-tech services and old services, and new industrial areas can only set up hi-tech offices. The old industrial areas will have the option to shift to new sectors,” he said.

In the new industrial sectors, he said computer hardware and software industries, industries doing systemic integration, industries integrating and manipulating the interfaces of computer and telecom facilities, IT service among many others too will be allowed to operate.

Mr. Jain said that the old industries will not have to pay any conversion charges upon shifting to new industries. He also said that these hi-tech offices will be allowed in all industrial areas including Bawana and Badli.

“The decision was made in due consideration with the Union Minister, and are in addition to the already running industrial activities across Delhi,” he also said.