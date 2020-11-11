Jain addresses concerns over industrial policy

A boon for hi-tech, service sector

Minister of Industries Satyendar Jain on Tuesday convened a meeting with the industrial associations here, seeking to address their concerns regarding the recent notification implemented by the government.

The notice issued by the Centre states that only hi-tech and service industries will be allowed to operate in new industrial areas here. The old industries have the option to switch to the service sector from the manufacturing sector. “As per the amendments in the Master Plan-2021, hi-tech industries will be set up in the new industrial areas, something which we were trying from the past four years. These sectors were not legally allowed to be set up in traditional industrial areas earlier,” Mr. Jain said.

“We have now got these areas legalised due to which the old industrial areas can operate both new hi-tech services and old services, and new industrial areas can only set up hi-tech offices,” he said. In the new industrial sectors, he said, computer hardware and software industries, industries doing systemic integration, industries integrating and manipulating the interfaces of computer and telecom facilities, IT service among many others too will be allowed to operate. The old industries will not have to pay any conversion charges upon shifting to new industries, he added.