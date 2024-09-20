Jailed gangster's wife arrested for murder of Air India crew member

A jailed gangster's wife has been arrested in connection with the murder of a crew member of Air India in Greater Noida in January this year, officials said on Wednesday.

Suraj Maan, brother of jailed gangster Parvesh Maan, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men when he was going to a gym near his residence, a killing linked to a gang war between Pravesh Mann and another incarcerated gangster Kapil Maan.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said that Kajal Khattri, who is the wife of Kapil Maan and is known as Lady Don, was wanted for allegedly conspiring to murder Suraj. The 29-year-old was arrested from a hotel in Hisar of Haryana.

Mr. Bhatia said that since Kapil was behind bars, Kajal was running his gang.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for her arrest.

"She has been arrested by our team and is being interrogated," Mr. Bhatia said.

A family feud between Kapil and Parvesh, hailing from the same village in Delhi's Khera Khurd, turned into a desperate gang war in which several people have been killed in the past few years.

Police said that Kajal was absconding since the registration of the case in January.

"Multiple teams were searching for Kajal, and she was apprehended from a hotel in Hisar of Haryana," said the officer.

