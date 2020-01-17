Jail warder among sevenheld guilty in drugs case

Seven persons, including a Kurukshetra District Jail warder, have been held guilty under different Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 by the district and sessions court of Kurukshetra in an over two-year-old case.

Jai Singh, the jail warder, found in possession of around five gm heroin to be supplied to inmate Sahil @ Dilshad was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment and ₹20,000 fine under the Prevention of the Corruption Act. The rest — Ranjeet, Gurpreet, Sompal, Sahil, Gurmantar and Nishan Singh — were sentenced to ten years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹1 lakh each under the NDPS Act.

The accused were also convicted and sentenced to lesser period of jail terms on different charges, but all the jail terms will run concurrently.

Kurukshetra DSP Raj Singh had received an information on October 16, 2017 afternoon saying that Ranjeet Singh, a resident of village Bhiwani Khera, had bribed Jai for delivery of heroin to accused Dilshad @ Sahil who was confined in District Jail, Kurukshetra. A police team led by Mr. Singh conducted a raid in the jail and recovered a polythene bag containing the contraband and four ₹500 denomination notes from Jai. Later, the remaining six persons were arrested during the course of investigation for their role in procurement of the drug and to facilitate its supply to Sahil.

Public Prosecutor Mainpal Singh produced 24 witnesses in support of the case, but defence counsel S.S. Jaidka, appearing on behalf of accused Jai, argued that his client was not given option to get him searched before a Magistrate in violation of the law and the place of occurrence of the crime was doubtful. He produced three warders claiming that Jai was not at the said place at the time claimed by the police and also he was searched before entering the jail premises as per the protocol, but nothing incriminating was found.

Mr. Jaidka claimed that the police party along with the accused came out of the jail at 8.00 p.m. on October 16, 2017, but it again entered the jail at 8.38 p.m. along with the accused and therefore, all these circumstances showed that possibility of false implication of Jai could not be ruled out. He also argued that nothing had been brought on record that the cash found from Jai was bribe money.

The defence counsels appearing on behalf of the other accused also argued that except the disclosure statements of their clients, no incriminating material was available on record to prove their involvement.

Saying that the case “represents an ugly face of drug abuse and drug racket running in a jail facilitated by jail officials”, Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (under NDPS Act, 1985) Rakesh Singh said the evidence of the official witnesses was trustworthy and credible and he was of the considered view that there was no lacunae in the testimony of witnesses particularly when recovery of contraband as well as four currency notes has been duly proved by the witnesses.

Rejecting the testimonies of three defence witnesses, the judge said the testimony of the gazetted police officers could not be “thrown away, especially when accused Jai Singh had failed to show that they had any enmity with him”. “Moreover, in the current case, the place of occurrence is District Jail, Kurukshetra and in no way it can be imagined that police officers would implicate the accused Jai Singh in a false case by showing the recovery of drug in District Jail, Kurukshetra,” said the judge in his 58-page order.