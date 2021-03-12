Jail staffers vaccinated, but 650 inmates await their shot

NEW DELHI

12 March 2021 01:10 IST

Inoculation process has been delayed despite requests to govt.

Even as the vaccination of around 2,000 jail staffers is to be completed, authorities are trying to figure out how to get the 650 inmates of Delhi Prisons, comprising Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails, vaccinated.

A senior Tihar jail official said there are around 350 inmates above 60 years of age and around 300 above 45 years with comorbidities. They had sent the list of inmates to the Delhi government for further process. But a decision is pending.

“We have shared the list of inmates to be vaccinated but it has been delayed in the absence of registration process. We are exploring the process to get them registered as the inmates can’t be taken out for vaccination and can’t access mobile phone to register themselves on the vaccination portal. We held a meeting with senior officers and it will be done at the earliest,” said the official.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said that at present there is only a single COVID-19 case among the inmates. They are strictly following social distancing and other guidelines. “All the jail staffers and security personnel are getting vaccinated and the target has been almost achieved,” said Mr Goel. After the completion of process formalities, the vaccination of inmates will begin, he added.

“A total of 1,184 prisoners were given emergency parole during the pandemic and their parole ended on March 6. As per the instructions, all of them have to report back. Except 200 inmates, rests of them have returned. They are contacting them and asking them to report back at the earliest,” said the Mr. Goel.

Virus tally

A total of 293 prisons staffers have contracted the infection till date, and all of them have recovered. Also, 120 inmates have tested positive for the virus so far and all have recovered except the two who died and one who is under treatment.