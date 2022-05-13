Jail inmate seeks security

NEW DELHI:

A jail inmate in Delhi has approached a trial court seeking high-security cover fearing a threat to his life. The petitioner, Gyaneshware, an undertrial lodged in the Mandoli jail, has asked for security citing the murder of two jail inmates — one in Mandoli jail in 2015 and another in Tihar jail in 2021 — in the Capital.

The jail authorities have told the court that they have forwarded the request for heightened security for the undertrial to the Delhi Armed Police, which will take the final decision on the matter.

In their reply, a jail official told the court that they are aware of the apprehensions of the accused. The jail official further told the court that in the meantime, they would do everything possible to provide safety and security to the applicant.