Jail inmate arrested for double murder

‘Murders may be result of mistaken identity’

Staff Reporter New Delhi:
August 26, 2022 01:30 IST

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a man lodged in Mandoli jail in connection with a double murder in the city earlier this week. 

The accused, Ankesh Lakra, a resident of Mundka village, is lodged in jail for allegedly helping gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja escape police custody last year. 

On Monday, two men were killed and a person sustained injuries after a couple of unidentified people opened fire at them in west Delhi’s Mundka area. The victims were residents of JJ Colony in Bakkarwala.

Mangal, 60, and Joginder, 42, were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, while Mohan Lal, 62, sustained injuries, the police said.

A case was registered at the Mundka police station. The police questioned a person who said he had been receiving extortion calls for a month. 

A senior police officer said the man they quizzed may have been the killers’ target instead of the deceased. However, this is yet to be confirmed, the officer added. The police have sought a day’s custody of the accused for interrogation. 

