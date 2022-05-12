Jahangirpuri violence | Delhi Police arrest one more accused

Total number of persons apprehended over incident goes up to 37

RAF jawans stand guard as a Muslim man walks with children on Eid-al-Fitr, in violence striken Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Weeks after the Jahangirpuri communal clash, officers on May 12 said the Delhi Police had arrested one more person in connection with the incident.

Police identified the accused as Abdul. He was arrested from the capital, an officer said. The arrest of Abdul takes the total number of persons apprehended in the case to 37, including three juveniles. Police had arrested a number of others earlier on the basis of CCTV footage.

Communal violence occurred between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities on April 16 after a “Shobha Yatra” to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti was taken out in the area. The scuffle escalated into incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism.