Jahangirpuri violence case: bail granted to one

A scene at Jahangirpuri following the April 16 violence. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

ADVERTISEMENT

A court here granted bail to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence on Friday. The court ordered the release of the accused, Neeraj Sarkar, as he was not armed with any weapon during the violence.

Sarkar was booked in an FIR lodged on April 16, when a procession was being taken out on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahngirpuri. According to the FIR Sarkar got into an argument with a co-accused in the case, Ansar, which culminated in pelting of stones and stampede.

On the basis of CCTV footage of the incident, 37 persons, including Sarkar, were apprehended.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As per the chargesheet, the accused was not armed with a weapon during the incident and no other involvement of the accused was reported,” the accused’s lawyer told the court.

The court in its bail order stated, “Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case and the role assigned to him, the applicant Neeraj Sarkar is admitted to bail on furnishing personal bond of ₹25,000 with one surety in like amount.”