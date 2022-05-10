Jahangirpuri SHO transferred; police term it ‘routine’

Heavy police deployment after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on April 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: File photo

May 10, 2022 00:45 IST

New SHO asked to join with immediate effect

Days after communal clashes broke out in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the Station House Officer of the area has been transferred, officers said on Monday.

The police termed the transfer “routine”. The outgoing SHO, Rajesh Kumar, had submitted an application three months ago stating he did not wish to continue as the Station House Officer and had sought a transfer, an officer said.

Inspector Arun Kumar has been appointed the new SHO of the Jahangirpuri police station. According to an official order dated May 6, Arun Kumar was transferred from R.P Bhawan and posted as SHO Jahangirpuri police station with immediate effect.

“It is routine order issued from the office of the Commissioner of Police,” a senior police officer said.

Clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri between members of two communities following a Shobha Yatra procession to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. Eight police personnel and a local resident was injured in the violence.