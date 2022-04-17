Jahangirpuri communal clash: Delhi Police arrest 14

Communal clashes broke out in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday when a ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession was being taken out in the area.

Security personnel keep vigil at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Sunday, April 17, 2022 after clashes broke out between two communities during a procession on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 14 persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the communal clashes that broke out in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday when a ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession was being taken out in the area, officers said.

DCP(Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that a case had been lodged at Jahangirpuri Police Station under various IPC Sections pertaining to rioting, arson and criminal conspiracy.

The DCP added that nine persons, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured in the violence and were subsequently treated at a nearby hospital. “One Sub-Inspector sustained bullet injuries. His condition is stable,” the DCP said.

On the basis of initial investigation, a total of 14 rioters have been arrested in #Jahangirpuri incident, including the person who fired bullets. The pistol used has also been recovered from his possession. Remaining rioters are being identified for strict legal action. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 17, 2022

On Saturday evening, clashes broke out in the area between members of two communities while the procession was being taken out. Several videos of the incident went viral showing persons brandishing swords.

In the FIR, police have said that the violence broke out after a person named Ansar, accompanied by some other men, allegedly started arguing with members of the procession which led to stone-pelting between the two sides.

Police personnel deployed at the spot managed to separate the two sides but after a few minutes, stone-pelting started again following which more police teams were called in to bring the situation under control.

Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took note of the incident on Saturday and assured strict prosecution against the accused.