Jahangirpuri clashes continuation of CAA-NRC protests, says chargesheet

45 accused named in case; police say search on for those at large

Mangled remains of vehicles set ablaze during the violence that broke out in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16 this year. | Photo Credit: File photo

Nearly three months after communal violence broke out in Jahangirpuri, the Delhi Police Crime Branch filed a nearly 3,000-page chargesheet in the case before a city court on Thursday, alleging that the violence was a continuation of the CAA-NRC protests of 2019 and 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the north-east Delhi riots of February 2020.

The chargesheet also mentioned the violence that erupted on Ram Navmi on April 10 as a trigger for the clashes in Jahangirpuri.

A total of 37 persons were arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence and eight accused are currently absconding. Proceedings against those who are at large are under way, the police said. Two juveniles were also apprehended in the case.

In the chargesheet, the police said they have obtained and analysed CCTV footages of 28 cameras of the PWD installed at Kushal Cinema Road and 30 cameras installed around C-Block in Jahangirpuri. “Around 34 viral videos and 56 videos from the electronic media were collected and analysed,” the police said.

During the probe, a total of 21 mobile phones were seized from the accused persons and as many as 132 witnesses were examined, out of which 85 were police personnel, 47 were people at the spot and doctors, among others. Officers said that a preliminary investigative report against the two juveniles has already been prepared before the Principal JJ Board.

“A total of 13 teams were deployed for verifying background details of accused persons, dump data, technical analyses, viral video collections, CCTV footage collection, arresting of accused persons, looking into the financial aspects and conspiracy angle,” the police said.

The police said from the investigation conducted so far and the material available on record, it was established that the present incident was a “continuation of the protests against CAA & NRC of 2019 & 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the Northeast Delhi riots of February 2020, which got further aggravated after Ram Navami incidents of April 10 in different parts of the country”.