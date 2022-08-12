Delhi

Jahangirpuri clash accused identified through Facial Recognition System

Two more accused will be brought to the FSL for identification, said a senior police officer. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
Staff Reporter New Delhi: August 12, 2022 01:27 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 01:27 IST

The police have photographed those arrested in Jahangirpuri communal violence case at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the same pose and angle as they were captured in CCTV cameras, to confirm the evidence against the accused, officers said on Thursday.

The police said Facial Recognition System, which is used to solve sensitive cases, was engaged to match photos of the accused with the CCTV footage of the violence. The exercise was conducted after taking permission from the court, police officers added.

A senior police officer said two more accused who were recently arrested in connection with the incident — Saddam Khan and Sanwar Malik alias Kalia — will also be taken from the jail to the FSL unit to be photographed similarly for identification.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, 37 persons were arrested and two juveniles were apprehended in the April 16 communal violence that unfolded in Jahangirpuri in north Delhi following a “Shobha Yatra”.

The Delhi Police on July 14 filed a chargesheet against 45 people in the case related to Jahangirpuri violence before a court here under various charges including criminal conspiracy and Arms Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
police
Delhi
crime, law and justice
law enforcement
Read more...