Jahangirpuri clash accused identified through Facial Recognition System

Technology used to match accused photos with CCTV footage

The police have photographed those arrested in Jahangirpuri communal violence case at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the same pose and angle as they were captured in CCTV cameras, to confirm the evidence against the accused, officers said on Thursday.

The police said Facial Recognition System, which is used to solve sensitive cases, was engaged to match photos of the accused with the CCTV footage of the violence. The exercise was conducted after taking permission from the court, police officers added.

A senior police officer said two more accused who were recently arrested in connection with the incident — Saddam Khan and Sanwar Malik alias Kalia — will also be taken from the jail to the FSL unit to be photographed similarly for identification.

Earlier, 37 persons were arrested and two juveniles were apprehended in the April 16 communal violence that unfolded in Jahangirpuri in north Delhi following a “Shobha Yatra”.

The Delhi Police on July 14 filed a chargesheet against 45 people in the case related to Jahangirpuri violence before a court here under various charges including criminal conspiracy and Arms Act.