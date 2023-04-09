Jahangirpuri breathes easy amid ‘regulated’ Shobha Yatras

April 09, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

A year after a similar procession in the area sparked communal clashes, two ‘Shobha Yatras’ to mark Hanuman Jayanti were taken out under the watchful eye of a posse of police and paramilitary forces in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Thursday.

The yatras also came exactly a week after the police relented and allowed a crowd of around 1,000 people to take out a Ram Navami procession here last Thursday.

Following the Ministry of Home Affairs advisory on Wednesday to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, around 500 policemen and 200 personnel from paramilitary were deployed to “regulate” the “peaceful” processions.

The one by the Hindu Vahini with around 200 people took place around 11 a.m. at H block, the site of last year’s clashes; the bigger Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal procession at 2 p.m. was at EE block and witnessed a turnout of over 1,000 people.

While the police had initially denied permission to the organisers to move around the area in view of the clashes last year, an officer said the yatras were later given access to a 100-metre and 300-metre stretch, respectively. The officer said police kept a watch on troublemakers, criminals and antisocial elements of the area in the run-up to the festival.

Both the processions featured banners, makeshift chariots, balloons and flags with men, women and children in saffron-coloured scarves and kurtas. Rose petals and confetti were showered upon the participants as Hindi film songs and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans permeated the air. BJP leader Kapil Mishra joined the 2 p.m. procession and said the organisers would follow the designated route.

“Strategic deployment of forces was done. No untoward incident occurred during the processions,” said DCP (North West) Jitendra Kumar Meena.

The peaceful processions allowed residents to breathe easy.

Moving ahead

Mehmood Ansari, 72, who owns a meat shop, said Muslims and Hindus have arrived at some sort of an understanding after last year’s clashes. “Now, people try to maintain their distance,” he said.

“Today, Hindus carried out a grand procession and we all saw them dance and celebrate through our windows. The police force deployed was huge, we knew nothing would go wrong,” he added.

Sunil, 27, a tourist guide and a resident of the area, credited the police for maintaining law and order and making a difference. “We try to make peace with the past, we don’t want to be associated with those who want to create differences among communities,” he said.

However, for Azad Gupta, who runs a general store, the fear still persists. “Those who were earlier arrested have now been released, due to which we are all living in fear. Last year’s violence is something none of us can forget... people from both communities suffered,” he said.

Last year on April 16, two processions were taken out in Jahangirpuri, permissions for which were given by the police. A third one, which had no permission, turned violent, resulting in injuries to at least eight policemen and a local resident. Processions were also taken out in other parts of the city on Thursday.