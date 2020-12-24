Jahangirpuri, Bawana most polluted areas in Nov.

All 13 hotspots in the national capital witness a reduction in pollution, but still over safe limit

Jahangirpuri and Bawana were the most polluted areas in the city in November and both of them witnessed 18 days each of “severe” air pollution during the month, as per data of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), analysed by The Hindu.

Both the areas are part of 13 air pollution “hotspots” in Delhi, with higher levels of pollution compared to the rest of the city.

Among the hotspots, Mundka, Rohini, Wazirpur and Vivek Vihar were the second most polluted areas in November with each of them registering 16 days of “severe” Air Quality Index (AQI).

During the same period, the city as a whole experienced nine days of severe category air pollution.

Same throughout year

Jahangirpuri and Bawana are the most polluted areas in the city for the rest of the year also, in terms of concentration of Particulate Matter, PM2.5, a deadly pollutant.

In 2018 also, Jahangirpuri was the most polluted area in the city, in terms of PM2.5 levels, and Bawana has been among the top polluted areas, the data showed.

Even though these areas are polluted, the annual average pollution levels in all 13 areas have decreased. The average levels in 2019 are less than 2018 and that of 2020 have been less than 2019 so far.

“This decrease in pollution levels is due to strict actions taken by the government on these hotspots to reduce pollution,” an Environment Department official said.

The air pollution has been less this year also due to the COVID-19 related restrictions, officials said.

The reasons for these areas being more polluted ranges from local dust pollution to biomass burning and even difference in wind speed within the city.

“In Jahangirpuri, the wind was less than most of the other monitoring stations. Also, the monitoring station is close to Ring Road and there is a slum cluster nearby, due to which there is biomass burning happening,” the official said.

Bawana has a lot of unpaved roads and illegal factories, whereas Mundka has open fields and unorganised industries and in Vivek Vihar, the monitoring station has an industrial area and also a railway line near the station nearby.

“The effect of stubble burning [in other States] is more or less equally distributed over Delhi. Some areas are more polluted mainly due to local pollutants,” said an official of the central government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The annual average PM2.5 level of Jahangirpuri in 2018 was 164 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) and it fell to 129 ug/m3 in 2019 and 118 ug/m3 till November 2020.

Similarly, the values for Bsawana are 140, 132, and 113 and Anand Vihar are 155, 129, and 102. The other hotspots also followed a similar trend.

But the annual standard value of PM2.5 is 10 ug/m3, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Jahangirpuri’s value is still about 12 times this safe limit. In December, directions were given to control local sources of pollution in all these areas such as road dust, pollution from fires and illegal factories, as the effect of the stubble burning in neighbouring States in Delhi is very low during the month.