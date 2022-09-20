Jacqueline Fernandez quizzed by EOW in ₹200 cr. extortion case

The Hindu Bureau September 20, 2022 04:08 IST

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday in connection with an investigation related to ₹200 crore extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said. Ms. Fernandez was summoned by the EOW for the second time for her alleged role in the case, officials said. Last Wednesday, Ms. Fernandez joined the probe and she was questioned for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani. Ms. Irani had allegedly introduced the actor to Mr. Chandrashekhar. Investigation had revealed that Mr. Chandrashekhar had on his birthday offered a motorcycle to Ms. Fernandez’s agent Prashant, but he declined to accept it. After some time, Mr. Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Mr. Prashant’s place, police had said earlier. They added that the vehicle was seized.



