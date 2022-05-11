Jacqueline Fernandez moves court seeking permit to travel abroad

The actor is under ED scanner in money laundering case

The actor is under ED scanner in money laundering case

With a Look Out Circular issued by the Enforcement Directorate against Jacquline Fernandez, the Bollywood actor on Wednesday moved an application seeking permission to travel abroad for 15 days.

The court issued a notice on the actor's plea and has now sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate, listing the matter for next hearing on May 18.

Conman Sukesh

According to the petition filed by the actor, who is under ED's scanner in relation to a money laundering case against arrested conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, she has sought permission to travel to the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, and France.

In its probe against Chandrasekar and his accomplices, related to a ₹200-crore extortion case, the ED has also questioned Ms. Fernandez and gone on to attach her assets worth over ₹7 crore.

Making submissions before the court on behalf of Ms. Fernandez, Advocate Ajit Singh said that she had not been named as an accused in the ED's case and neither had she ever evaded joining the probe as and when she was required to do so.

Despite this, the probe agency had seized her passport without giving her a reason, her legal team submitted.

Good standing

Ms. Fernandez, through the application before Special Judge Praveen Singh, said that she is a Sri Lankan national and has been living and working in India since 2009, and is from the Bollywood fraternity and has a good standing in the film industry. Her lawyers added that she remains ready and willing to follow any conditions that the court may decide to impose, further submitting that it would be a "grave prejudice" if the application is denied.

Ms. Fernandez's application comes months after she was stopped from travelling abroad at the Mumbai airport by immigration authorities, who had informed her that there was an LoC issued against her. At the time, the ED had said they needed her to remain in the country for the investigation.