Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in ₹200 crore money laundering case

November 15, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The bail was procured on the ground that she was cooperating with the investigation, and that a chargesheet had been filed

The Hindu Bureau

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrives to appear before the Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in New Delhi on November 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday, granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

ADVERTISEMENT

While pronouncing the bail, Additional Session Judge Shailendra Malik said that Ms. Fernandez was being given bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and a surety in the like amount.

The bail was procured on the ground that she was cooperating with the investigation and as the agency had already filed the chargesheet in the matter, there was no need for her custody.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ED had opposed Ms. Fernandez’s bail plea, stating that she could escape the country easily.

According to the agency, Sukesh Chandrashekar had been running a cheating and extortion racket from inside the Rohini Jail in Delhi, using a mobile phone. He would allegedly make calls via a caller id masking the app to impersonate as a senior government official to approach the potential victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US