Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in ₹200 crore money laundering case

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday, granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.
ADVERTISEMENT
While pronouncing the bail, Additional Session Judge Shailendra Malik said that Ms. Fernandez was being given bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and a surety in the like amount.
The bail was procured on the ground that she was cooperating with the investigation and as the agency had already filed the chargesheet in the matter, there was no need for her custody.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
The ED had opposed Ms. Fernandez’s bail plea, stating that she could escape the country easily.
According to the agency, Sukesh Chandrashekar had been running a cheating and extortion racket from inside the Rohini Jail in Delhi, using a mobile phone. He would allegedly make calls via a caller id masking the app to impersonate as a senior government official to approach the potential victims.
ADVERTISEMENT